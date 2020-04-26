|
|
Pancake, Richard William
1957 - 2020
Richard William Pancake, age 62, passed away April 8; 2020. Rick took pride in being a U.S. Army veteran and serving his country. He worked as a Columbus Public School bus driver before transferring to New Albany Schools as a custodian until he retired in 2010. Rick enjoyed working on old cars, going to car shows and building model cars. He also enjoyed writing his experience as a massive stroke survivor and was working on writing a book to help others in their stroke recovery journey. He is preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Marilyn Pancake, who were married for 53 years. He is survived by his two daughters who he loved dearly, Jamie and Angela (Rodolfo) Pancake and their children, Katrina, Ryan, Alex, Josh and Chris; his sisters, Jackie Darst and Kim Pancake; nephews, Jerry and Jason Darst; along with many beloved friends and family. A Private Service will be observed at a later date. Contributions may be made to the in Ricks memory. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2020