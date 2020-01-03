|
Wolf, Richard
Richard E. "Dick" Wolf, age 97, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Kobacker House. A life-long resident of Columbus, Dick was born to the late Frank J. and Margaret (McInerney) Wolf. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Catherine Louise Corcoran Wolf. Also surviving are his three daughters and five sons, Jacqueline Pisauro, Eric (Linda), Mark (Margaret), Jeff (Carol), Matthew (Kathy), Mary Plumley, Julianna (Mehrdad) Nourayi, and Philip (Jean); sixteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Joanne Corcoran and Eileen Lovensheimer; brother-in-law, David (Barbara) Corcoran; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Frank Jr., son-in-law Ronald J. Plumley, and beloved grandson Nathan J. Pisauro. Friends may call 3-6 pm on Monday, January 6 at Wesley Glen Retirement Community for a Remembrance Gathering. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 pm on Wednesday, January 8 at Our Lady of Peace Church, Rev. Sean Dooley, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial Gifts may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of Peace Church, 20 E. Dominion Blvd., Columbus, OH 43214.
