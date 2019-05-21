|
|
Wright, Richard
Richard Wright, 76, passed away May 19, 2019 in Downers Grove, Illinois. He was born Dec. 18, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to Roger and Betty (McQuiston) Wright. Like his parents, he grew up in Clintonville and was a proud North High Polar Bear, class of 1960. Rich never missed a class reunion. A lifelong Buckeyes fan, he graduated from OSU in 1963. His professional life was spent as an editor of college textbooks, first in New York City for McGraw Hill and then in Chicago as an independent editor. Rich took great pride in his work and was well respected in his field. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sandra, his sister Janet, and his beloved dog Ally. Rich is survived by his son, Keith of Sunrise, Florida; his sisters, Carol Kiefer of Worthington, and Joanne Farley of Cleveland Heights. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 22, 2019