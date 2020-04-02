|
|
Wright, Richard
Richard Kenneth Wright, age 80, of Westerville, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. Born February 7, 1940 in Zanesville, Ohio to Kenneth E. and Edith Marie (Trout) Wright. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a Boy Scout and was a member of the National Honor Society at Zanesville High School. After graduation from Ohio State University, he worked 33 years at Western Electric/AT & T and never able to sit still, he then went on to work 11 years with Cardinal Health. Rick loved sports, especially the Buckeyes and attending OSU football games with his son. He was a member of the Westerville Community Center where he made many special friends. He enjoyed working in the yard, air shows and walking…lots of walking. He loved spending time with his family and attended many sporting, musical and theater events for and with them. He will be remembered as a loving and caring father who enjoyed sharing his knowledge and wisdom and helping others when possible. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, wives Sandra K. (Bowers) and Judith A. (Owen) Wright, sister Marilyn Fischer (Ernest). Survived by children, Kenny Wright; Debbie Wright, both of Westerville, Kim Kolens (Bill) of Brecksville, OH and Michelle DeWitt (Jym) of Cardington, OH; grandchildren, Tim Wright (Amie), Amber Wright, Ashley Castle (Greg), Zachery Wright, Lynsey Wilson (Nathan), Joshua DeWitt and Madysyn DeWitt; great-grandchildren, Lexi, Aiden, Grayson and Westyn; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic family service and interment will be private. Guests are invited to "attend" virtually via live stream on Facebook at 11 am on Monday, April 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice or the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Rick's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wright family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020