Yoerger, Richard
1934 - 2019
Richard F. Yoerger died peacefully on July 28 at Kobacker House from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Preceded in death by his parents Donald and Kathryn, brother David and first wife Linda. Dick is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet MacKenzie; sister, Susan Newland; sister-in-law, Betty; children, Rick (Katrina), Mike (Alice), Steve (Laura) and Laura (Dan) Mayner; grandchildren, Jordan, Ryan, Lyla, Mara, Josh (Kristen), Gabrielle, Abigail, Tabitha, Magdelene, Elias, Malachi, Katura, Simeon; and great grandchild, Max. Dick is also survived by Janet's children, Christine (Neil) Mortine, Pete (Cynthia) MacKenzie, Marty Shumway (Harvest); and step grandchildren, Lauren (Joe), Kyle, Melanie, Sam, Selina, Maya, Anya; and great step-grandchild, Lily. Dick was known for his dry wit and under-reactive style. He was a steady and stable man-a hard worker and a quiet observer. In 1963, he became a Columbus Firefighter -- a noble profession that celebrated all of his greatest character traits. He climbed the "ladder" becoming a Battalion Chief-a position from which he retired 30 years ago. Dick spent his retirement years sharing his extensive carpentry skills, traveling, camping, fishing and boating with his wife, Janet and their dogs, Effie and Bella. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 25 at the Central Ohio Fire Museum and Learning Center, 260 N Fourth Street, Columbus, 43215, 1:30-3:30 pm. Memorials in Dick's name can be made to Central Ohio Fire Museum or Big Walnut Area Historical Society, 45 S. Columbus St., Sunbury, OH 43074.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019