1930 - 2020
Richard A. "Dick" Youmans, age 90, of Plain City, joined our Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020 at Doctors Hospital West. He was born May 26, 1930 in Columbus. Dick started his career with his family business (B.M. Youmans & Son Grain Elevator) in Plain City, then became a Realtor, starting with Worthington Realty and later with Walls and Bennett Realty, in the Plain City area for a number of years. He was an avid football fan for Jonathan Alder, OSU, Browns and Bengals, anything football, and in the spring turned his passions to Pioneer Baseball. Preceded in death by his parents William C. and Helen (Abbott) Youmans, loving wife Joy (Headlee) Youmans – 2001, grandson Mitchell Wurschmidt. Survived by loving daughters, Suzanne (Todd) Wurschmidt, Sherry (James) Phillips; grandchildren, Austin (Megan) Wurschmidt, Jay (Katie) Phillips, Gretchen (Andrew) Kitchen, Sam (Jillian) Phillips; granddaughter-in-law, Crystal Wurschmidt; great-grandchildren, Owen and Jude Wurschmidt, Mila Wurschmidt, Allie and Joey Phillips, Sylvia and James Kitchen, Ava and Lennon Phillips; brother-in-law, Tom (Pam) Headlee; sister-in-law, Rose Headlee. The family will receive friends 2-4PM Sunday, at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City, where the funeral will be held at 10AM Monday, November 30, 2020 and burial Forest Grove Cemetery. Social distancing and wearing masks will be practiced at all events. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com
