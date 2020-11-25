1/
Richard Youmans
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Youmans, Richard
1930 - 2020
Richard A. "Dick" Youmans, age 90, of Plain City, joined our Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020 at Doctors Hospital West. He was born May 26, 1930 in Columbus. Dick started his career with his family business (B.M. Youmans & Son Grain Elevator) in Plain City, then became a Realtor, starting with Worthington Realty and later with Walls and Bennett Realty, in the Plain City area for a number of years. He was an avid football fan for Jonathan Alder, OSU, Browns and Bengals, anything football, and in the spring turned his passions to Pioneer Baseball. Preceded in death by his parents William C. and Helen (Abbott) Youmans, loving wife Joy (Headlee) Youmans – 2001, grandson Mitchell Wurschmidt. Survived by loving daughters, Suzanne (Todd) Wurschmidt, Sherry (James) Phillips; grandchildren, Austin (Megan) Wurschmidt, Jay (Katie) Phillips, Gretchen (Andrew) Kitchen, Sam (Jillian) Phillips; granddaughter-in-law, Crystal Wurschmidt; great-grandchildren, Owen and Jude Wurschmidt, Mila Wurschmidt, Allie and Joey Phillips, Sylvia and James Kitchen, Ava and Lennon Phillips; brother-in-law, Tom (Pam) Headlee; sister-in-law, Rose Headlee. The family will receive friends 2-4PM Sunday, at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City, where the funeral will be held at 10AM Monday, November 30, 2020 and burial Forest Grove Cemetery. Social distancing and wearing masks will be practiced at all events. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Funeral
10:00 AM
Ferguson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved