Zwayer, Richard
Richard Lee Zwayer, Sr., 81, born July 26, 1938, in Unionville Center, OH, to Mary (nee Bynner) and Paul S. Zwayer, entered into the arms of his Savior, peacefully in his home in Richwood, OH on November 5, 2019. Richard is survived by his identical twin brother, Robert (Deanna) Zwayer of Lakeland, FL, with whom he shared a special lifelong bond; his wife of 41 years, Jutta Zwayer; and his five children, Gabrielle (Donald) Olson of Sarasota, FL, Teresa (Donald) Murphy of Mooresville, NC, Leesa (Anthony) Napier of Alberta, CAN, Richard II (Tracy) Zwayer of Richwood, OH, and Anne (Glenn) Marzluf of Delaware, OH. Richard is also survived by his grandchildren, Sean and Erin Murphy, Nicholas, Jacob and Maxwell Marzluf, Erik Olson, Gavin, Avery and Gage Zwayer. He is also survived by his other siblings, Joan Duffee of Columbus OH, David (Valerie) Zwayer of Bellville, OH, Suzanne (Wally) Myers of Annapolis, MD, Mike Zwayer of Florida, Jon (Gloria) Zwayer of Frenchlick, IN, Thomas (Sandy) Zwayer of Sebring, FL, Mark (Jodi) Zwayer of Columbus, OH; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mary Zwayer, brother Daniel Zwayer, nephew Christopher Zwayer, nephew James Zwayer Sr., brother-in-law Jack Duffee, sister-in-law Judy Zwayer, cousin Larry Grener, and his grandparents. Richard graduated from Mt. Gilead High School in 1957 and went on to play college football at Missouri State, although he remained a devoted Buckeye fan. He also proudly served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He went on to start several successful businesses and was self-employed for over 40 years. Richard never knew a stranger and he was always ready and willing to help anyone at a moment's notice. He left a great example of faith, hard work, devotion and compassion for others, to his five children. He enjoyed all types of sports and a love for the outdoors, but above all else, he loved being close to his family. "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation, the old one is gone, the new has come!" 2 Cor. 5:17. The family will receive friends and guests from 11am-1pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Cypress Church-Student Center, 475 Alton-Darby Creek Road, Galloway, OH with memorial services immediately following and interment thereafter at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Dublin, OH. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cypress Church, Memorials Meals-on-Wheels of Union County, or Michael J. Fox Foundation () for Parkinson's research.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019