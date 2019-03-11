|
|
Church, Rick
Rick J. Church, 56, passed away at 4:17am on Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019. Rick was born Jan. 10, 1963 in Urbana, OH. Rick worked at Big Bear and Kroger as a stocker for many years. He is survived by his brother, Keith Church; two sisters, Joyce and Amy (Andy) Kerber; one nephew, Tyler Kerber; two aunts, Louise Esque and Thelly Allen; three uncles, Luke (Sandra) Church, Joe (Louise) Church, and Eddy (Darlene) Church; and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by parents Arthur J. and Lois Church. No services will be held as Rick's wishes were to be cremated.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019