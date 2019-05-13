|
|
Merola, Rick
1966 - 2019
Rick Merola, age 52, of Westerville, OH. May 11, 2019. Graduate of St. Charles High School and attended Otterbein College where he was an All American in Decathlon. Member of Heroes Alliance, Heroes Strong and Magic Wheelchair. Survived by his daughter, Danielle Merola; son, Aric Merola; mother, Ellie Merola (John Holstein); brother, Dave (Amy) Merola; niece, Ava and nephew, David; partner in crime, Carol Martin and her children, Alex, Jackson and Harrison Martin. Preceded in death by his father Richard F. Merola, Sr. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday 5-8 p.m. followed by Liturgy of the Word at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Marine Mammal Center.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019