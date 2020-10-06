Terrell, Rick
1961 - 2020
Rick L. Terrell, 59, of Westerville, OH, passed away October 2, 2020. Rick was born in Linton, IN on March 19, 1961 to Gary and Betty (Martindale) Terrell. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and great grandparents. Surviving family members include wife of eight years, Shelly Terrell; children, Ryan (Casey) Terrell of Summerville, SC, Alex Terrell of Dublin, OH; step daughters, Jessica (Ryo) Sato of Everett, WA, Tristan (Wes) Haberman of Blacklick, OH, Devon (Nate) Sabo of Newark, OH, Megan (Shelby) Bentley of Newark, OH; 12 grandchildren; father, Gary Terrell of Sullivan, IN; mother, Betty Hempy of Tipp City, OH; sister, Robin Terrell of Vandalia, OH; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Rick was a retired Navy Veteran of 22 years. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at 1pm immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warriors https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate