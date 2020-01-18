|
|
Patterson, Rickey
1960 - 2020
Rickey L. Patterson, age 59, passed away on January 17, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1960 to the late Paul and Lizzie (Triplett) Patterson of Columbus, OH. Rickey was a very loving person who never met a stranger. He was a wonderful brother to Betty (Ron) Minehart, Eleanor (Chuck) Bare, and Dana (Brenda) Patterson, who all survive him, in addition to many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St., where the funeral will be Tuesday at 1 PM. Pastor Jim Cummings officiating. Interment Concord Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020