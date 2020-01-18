Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Rickey Patterson Obituary
Patterson, Rickey
1960 - 2020
Rickey L. Patterson, age 59, passed away on January 17, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1960 to the late Paul and Lizzie (Triplett) Patterson of Columbus, OH. Rickey was a very loving person who never met a stranger. He was a wonderful brother to Betty (Ron) Minehart, Eleanor (Chuck) Bare, and Dana (Brenda) Patterson, who all survive him, in addition to many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St., where the funeral will be Tuesday at 1 PM. Pastor Jim Cummings officiating. Interment Concord Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020
