Scott III, Rickey
2000 - 2019
Rickey B Scott III, age 19. Sunrise August 3, 2000 and Sunset October 13, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Gospel Tabernacle Church, 600 Frebis Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the Scott Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019