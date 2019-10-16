Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gospel Tabernacle Church
600 Frebis Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Gospel Tabernacle Church
600 Frebis Ave
Rickey Scott III


2000 - 2019
Rickey Scott III Obituary
Scott III, Rickey
2000 - 2019
Rickey B Scott III, age 19. Sunrise August 3, 2000 and Sunset October 13, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Gospel Tabernacle Church, 600 Frebis Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the Scott Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019
