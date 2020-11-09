Baldwin, Ricky
1956 - 2020
Ricky D. Baldwin, of Columbus, passed away at his home on November 3, 2020. He was born to Henry and the late Rose Stanley Baldwin on April 25, 1956 in Canada, KY. Rick was a most beloved and loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and uncle. Rick had a big heart and loved life, and will be missed by many. Rick's life was a consistent invitation to joy and his passion for life was contagious. Retiring from Abbott Laboratories, Ricky pursued his passion for theater and improv, and was a SAG Actor, appearing on stage, live events, tv, print, speaking events, and commercials. He enjoyed many creative outlets including music, puppetry, art and storytelling. Santa Ricky was a founding member of the Buckeye Santas. He knew how to engage with children and help adults reconnect with the magic of their childhood through Santa both in the states and abroad. Rick is survived by his wife, Wendy Baldwin; daughter, Rebecca Baldwin (Tom) Herrnstein; father, Henry Baldwin; sister, Beverly Baldwin; step-daughter, Kristina (John) McGowan; grandchildren, Shawn Harney and Katherine McGowan; niece, Megan Baldwin; and nephews, Benjamin Woodward, Daniel Woodward, Parker Woodward and Braydin Geer; Rebecca's mother, Barbara Baldwin; and his dear best friend, "Santa Tim" Leasure. He was preceded in death by his sister Rene Robinson and mother Rose Baldwin. Caring Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2PM in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, OH, 43105. Family and friends may visit from 12PM until the time of services on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/
