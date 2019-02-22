|
Brophy, Ricky
Lloyd "Ricky" Brophy, 63, passed away February 22, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1955 in Columbus to the late Richard and Hazel Brophy. Longtime participant in Special Olympics and S.A.G.E. He is preceded in death by his parents and longtime friend Margie Titus. He is survived by his good friends, Bob, Nancy, David, George and J.D. Friends may call Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street, where a Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, Woodsfield, Ohio. A special thanks to the Brookside Group Home and their staff for the wonderful care they gave Ricky. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019