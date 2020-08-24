1/1
Ricky Hurst
1960 - 2020
Hurst, Ricky
1960 - 2020
Ricky E. Hurst, age 59, passed away at home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He fought a courageous battle against cancer and lived an amazing year beyond what the doctors expected. He was surrounded by family and love during his final hours. He is preceded in death by Charles "Chuck" Hurst (father), Rudy Hurst (brother), and Johna Newman (fiancée). He is survived by mother, Carolyn Hurst; son, Dustin (Nicole Coen) Hurst; grandsons, Dustin, Devon, Devin, and Casey; brother Rocky (Patty) Hurst; sisters, Lisa (Gerald) Harmon, and Lori (Jeffrey) Dawes; close friend, Douglas Dawes; nieces, nephews, and friends. Ricky's greatest joys were his son, daughter-in-law, and grandsons. He also loved to fish, and enjoyed spending time in nature. Ricky graduated from Groveport Madison High School, and Eastland Vocational School in 1978, and was a painter by profession. There will be no service; family will have a private celebration of life in his honor. Family suggests contributions be made to the Ohio State James Cancer Hospital in Ricky's name. Arrangements by the O.R. WOODYARD CO.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
