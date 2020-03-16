The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Glen Rest Memorial
Rikki Barnhart


1983 - 2020
Rikki Barnhart Obituary
Barnhart, Rikki
1983 - 2020
Rikki Leigh Barnhart, 36, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born November 19, 1983. She is preceded in death by Nana and Pawpaw Calder. She is also preceded in death by Granny and Pawpaw Curry. Rikki is survived by her two children, Keystin and Riven; boyfriend, James Stevenson; parents, Rick and Kim; and family and friends. First and foremost, Rikki loved the Lord. She loved her two children, Keystin and Riven so much. She also loved her parents, Rick and Kim, and family and friends. Even though Rikki was born in Columbus, Ohio, she was a big Michigan Wolverine fan. Her favorite player was Charles Woodson. The house was always split up when OSU and UofM would play each other. Rikki was very active. She was involved in a lot of things. She enjoyed gymnastics, drawing and music. Her favorite color was purple and her favorite flowers were roses and cherry blossoms. She was also very creative, very loving and giving. Rikki's family will receive friends 4-7pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Schoedinger North Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road, where the funeral service will be held at 7pm. Interment will take place on Thursday at Glen Rest Memorial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Rikki's kids, Riven and Keystin. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or words of encouragement to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020
