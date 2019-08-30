|
|
Dougan, Riley
1924 - 2019
Riley S. Dougan, born in Phoenix, AZ on March 19, 1924 and raised in Pennsville, OH, went to be with his Lord on August 29, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis of nearly 53 years and 7 siblings. He is survived by sons, Michael Dougan (Lorinda) of Gahanna, Ohio and Mark Dougan (Penny) of West Chester, Ohio; grandchildren, Brent (Katelyn), Amy, Alana (Lance) Cramlet and Sarah (Chris) Gobble; great grandchildren, Quinn, Maren, Brady, and Ainsley; nieces and nephews, and a host of friends, and a great church family. He was baptized into Christ in 1938 and since then was a member of the Fishinger and Kenny Roads Church of Christ (formerly 7th Avenue Church of Christ) in Columbus, Ohio. He was a powerful influence for good to all who knew him as a great example of what Christianity is all about. He was a proud WWII Army Veteran serving in the 903rd Field Artillery Battalion on the European front. Visitation will be held from 2-5p.m. on Monday, September 2 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road. The funeral service will be held at 10a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Fishinger and Kenny Roads Church of Christ, 1130 Fishinger Rd., Columbus, OH 43221. Minister, Clay Brown officiating. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Roots Mission, P.O. Box 21053, Columbus, OH 43221 or to Ohio Valley University, 1 Campus View Drive, Vienna, West Virginia 26105. To sign Riley's guestbook or to share a special memory please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019