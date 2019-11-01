Home

Riley Kronk, age 3 months, went to be with Jesus on November 1, 2019. Riley is preceded in death by her brother Jack Kronk Jr. and grandfather Terry Schlachter. She is survived by her parents, Jack and Jill Kronk; sister, Alexis; and brother, Garrett Kronk; grandparents, Wanda Schlachter, Tim and Traci Kronk; great grandmother, Rosemary Thomas; many aunts and uncles and cousins all who will miss baby Riley greatly. The family will receive friends Monday, November 4, 2019, at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. Main St., West Jefferson, OH 43162, from 4-6PM. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 6PM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019
