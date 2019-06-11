|
Vojtas, Risa
1941 - 2019
Risa Vojtas, age 77, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born in Bluford, Illinois on December 23, 1941. She was a faithful member of Gahanna Community Congregational Church and dedicated many years of service working in the hospitality industry. She was preceded in death by her mother Opal Gannon, sister Kaye Anderson and grandson Anthony. Risa is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Ray Vojtas; children, Cheryl (Andy Girke) Hardy, Diana Hancock, and Robbie (Bree) Gannon; grandchildren, Lee Ann, Benjamin, Sarah, Bailey, Chase, and McKenzie; great grandsons, Varick and Wyatt; sister, Mary Jo Tucker; special friend, Judy Masters; and nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 12-1PM with funeral service following at 1PM at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43232. Pastor Terry Washburn officiating. Interment will follow at Kingwood Memorial Park, Lewis Center, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations in Risa's memory may be made to the Gahanna Community Congregational Church. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Risa.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019