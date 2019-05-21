|
|
Gualtieri, Rismo
1942 - 2019
Rismo Gualtieri, age 77, passed away at Kobacker House, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Rismo was born in Pratola Peligna, L'Aquila, Italy on April 15, 1942. He is predeceased by his parents Paolo and Carlotta (Saccoccia) Gualtieri, brothers Osvaldo (Assunta) and Emilio (Esperanza) Gualtieri, sister Andriena (Nino) Pestilli, brothers-in-law Nino Gaita, Edoardo DiCesare, Bruno Spinosa, John (Elsie), Albert (Yolanda), Joe (Florine) Moore, father and mother-in-law Kinsie and Julia Moore. Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Mary Lou; children, Paul (Laurie) Gualtieri, Stephanie Robinson, Susan (Sean) Olney, Anthony (Kelli) Gualtieri; grandchildren, Joey (Amber), Hannah and Jenna Robinson, Nicholas, Patrick and Julia Gualtieri, Olivia and Claire Gualtieri; great-grandchildren, Addison and Beau; sisters, all residing in Italy, Fedora, Teresa and Anna; many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends including those in the Columbus Italian Club (CIC). Rismo came to this country at age 19 to work for his Uncle Salvatore and Aunt Rosina Presutti, from there he continued to work in the food industry for 40+ years. His greatest love was cooking for family and friends. Rismo will be deeply missed. His family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue (with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m.). Family and friends are asked to gather for his funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 in Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1559 Roxbury Road (Marble Cliff). Rev. Msgr. Anthony Missimi, Presider. Entombment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 22, 2019