Timlin, Rita A.
1924 - 2019
Rita A. Timlin, age 94, of Columbus, passed away peacefully Monday, July 22 at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital surrounded by her family after a courageous battle fought this summer. Rita retired from Franklin County Facilities. She volunteered at Mt. Carmel West for many years. She was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Church for 60 years and was a part of their bereavement committee. Preceded in death by her husband Tom. Survived by daughter, Patti (Mike) Somers; sons, Terry (Nancy), Jim (Gayle), Sean (Patti), Tim (Tricha); 11 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many life-long friends and new ones at Hilliard Assisted Living where she resided. Family will receive friends at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 473 S. Roys Ave, Tuesday, July 30 from 10-11am. Fr. Pat Toner will celebrate Mass at 11am. Upon Rita's request, in lieu of flowers, the family strongly urges donations to Holy Family Soup Kitchen or St. Mary Magdalene Church food pantry. Rita requested casual dress for her service. Wear her favorite color blue, green or something Irish. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 27 to July 28, 2019