Rita Adams
Adams, Rita
1937 - 2020
Rita A. Adams, age 83, of Pickerington, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born January 24, 1937 in Columbus to the late Dwight E. and Doris E. (McNally) Adams, she was a 1954 graduate of Columbus East High School, and was a retired legal secretary. She is survived by her daughters, Amy (Brian) Hammond, Kathie (David) Russell, and Karen (Don Ryll) Russell; grandchildren, Rachel (Andrew) Radford, Austin Hammond (Mallory Branstool), Olivia Hammond, Jakob Hammond, Kirbie Maddocks (Robert Sonier), Todd (Brooke) Russell, Gregg Russell, and Jesse Russell; great-grandchildren, Pierce, Anderson, Nova, and Rhett; sister, Beverly (Richard) Trimmer; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight H. Adams in 1997; and sister, Carole Knepper. Private services will be held for the family at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Pickerington, with interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

