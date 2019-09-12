|
Anderson, Rita
Rita (Hardy) Anderson, age 96+, passed away on September 7, 2019, with her family at her bedside at home. With a long life, well lived, Rita's family and friends nevertheless face the challenge of living without her smile and that greeting that told you how glad she was to see you. "Big Rita", as she was affectionately known to many, was smart, strong, kind and genuine. At the age of 49, she was widowed for the first time, and she took the helm of her husband's small company. On her unpretentious desk in a windowless warehouse sat a name plate which read: "Joe's Aunt"; her nephew, Joe, who owns and operates the successful Columbus Oil Co. today, still has the matching name plate that reads simply: "Rita's Nephew". Rita was named "Ms. Executive" by the Columbus Dispatch in 1980. Rita leaves many to remember her, including her sister, Janice; her daughters, Julie, Marty and Rita Ann; her sons-in-law, Skip and Mike; her grandchildren, Max, Maggie and Ian; and great granddaughters, Lily and Annabelle. She will be equally missed by her wonderful step-family; extended family; her close friends and caregivers. A celebration of Rita's life will be held at Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., on Friday, September 27 at 2p.m. Those who wish may donate in Rita's memory to the Warren W. Tyler scholarship for "Celebrate One", c/o The Affordable Housing Trust, 175 S. Third St., #1060, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019