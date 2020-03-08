|
|
Brandel, Rita
Rita Y. Brandel, age 100 passed away Friday March 6, 2020 Retired from Rockwell Aviation after 18 years. Born November 21, 1919 to Arthur and Eugenie Levesque. Preceded in death by her husband Leonard "Butch" Brandel, parents, four brothers and two sisters. Survived by many nieces and nephews and special friends Bob and Georgiana Walters. A brief service will be held on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 10:00am at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington, with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the in Rita's memory. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2020