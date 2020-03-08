The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME
515 High Street
Worthington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Brandel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Brandel


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Brandel Obituary
Brandel, Rita
Rita Y. Brandel, age 100 passed away Friday March 6, 2020 Retired from Rockwell Aviation after 18 years. Born November 21, 1919 to Arthur and Eugenie Levesque. Preceded in death by her husband Leonard "Butch" Brandel, parents, four brothers and two sisters. Survived by many nieces and nephews and special friends Bob and Georgiana Walters. A brief service will be held on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 10:00am at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington, with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the in Rita's memory. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now