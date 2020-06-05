Gallick, Rita
Rita A. Gallick, age 99, Thursday June 4, 2020 at her residence. Preceded in death by husband Leo. Survived by children, John (Donna) Gallick and children, Mindy (Tom) Murray and Heather (Rick) Smurawski; Anthony Gallick and his son, Zachary Gallick and his mother, Robyn Bollinger; Kathleen (Mike) Keller and children, Gabriel Diana and Cassandra Keller; Edward (Joanne) Gallick and children, David (Ashley) Gallick, Colleen (Blayne) Gallick and Maureen (Alex) Eaton; Michael (Judy) Gallick and children, Steven (Beth) Gallick, Thomas (Erin) Gallick and James (Dana) Gallick; Leo (Margaret) Gallick and children, Joseph, Anastasia and Christina Gallick. Great grandchildren, Aaron, Jason and Samantha Murray; Sydney, Savannah and Seth Smurawski; Benjamin Keller-Ritze; Isabelle Eaton; Charles Gallick; Emma and Aubrey Gallick. Friends may call Sunday 2-4pm at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 4383 E. Broad St. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.