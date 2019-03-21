The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Hallam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Hallam

Obituary Condolences

Rita Hallam Obituary
Hallam, Rita
1930 - 2019
Rita Rose Gilkerson Hallam, November 25, 1930 – March 17, 2019
Passing away peacefully in her home, Rita joined the love of her life, Edward J Hallam, on a sunny St Patrick's Day morning. Survived by her brother, Raymond P Gilkerson (Nancy) and four children: Edward C Hallam (Henrietta), Robert R Hallam, Kathleen A Morris (Brian) and Rose M Hallam Vidmar. She had nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Services are to be held Saturday March 30th 1pm Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N High St, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Refreshments immediately after at North Baptist Church, 76 Charleston Ave, Columbus Ohio 43214. Lastly, a celebration with spirits at Villa Nova bar, 5545 N High St, Worthington Ohio 43085. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to North Baptist Church or the Elks, 5469 Sandalwood Blvd, Columbus Ohio 43229.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now