|
|
Hallam, Rita
1930 - 2019
Rita Rose Gilkerson Hallam, November 25, 1930 – March 17, 2019
Passing away peacefully in her home, Rita joined the love of her life, Edward J Hallam, on a sunny St Patrick's Day morning. Survived by her brother, Raymond P Gilkerson (Nancy) and four children: Edward C Hallam (Henrietta), Robert R Hallam, Kathleen A Morris (Brian) and Rose M Hallam Vidmar. She had nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Services are to be held Saturday March 30th 1pm Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N High St, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Refreshments immediately after at North Baptist Church, 76 Charleston Ave, Columbus Ohio 43214. Lastly, a celebration with spirits at Villa Nova bar, 5545 N High St, Worthington Ohio 43085. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to North Baptist Church or the Elks, 5469 Sandalwood Blvd, Columbus Ohio 43229.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019