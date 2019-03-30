Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Rita Helm Obituary
Helm, Rita
1942 - 2019
Rita Helm, age 76. Sunrise November 13, 1942 and Sunset March 25, 2019. Visitation 11:00am and Funeral 12:00pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The HELM Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
