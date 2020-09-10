1/
Rita Jean Hattenfels Lewis
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hattenfels Lewis, Rita Jean
1930 - 2020
Rita Jean left earth for heaven on Sept. 8. Predeceased by parents, 5 sisters and one brother and son-in-law Mike Hager. Devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Survived by loving husband, Tom of 70 years; daughters, Linda (Mike) Hager, Diane (Ron) Blankenship, Beverly (Rob Formentelli) Lewis; sons, Christopher (Kathy) Lewis and David (Amy) Lewis; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; sister and brothers-in-law, Peggy (Dick) Peck, John Lewis, Mae Kiley, Larry Lewis and Betty Hartwig; many beloved nieces and nephews and friends. She was a member of Karl Rd. Baptist Church for over 75 years, where she worked in the Food Pantry and Kim Brown Missionary Circle. She enjoyed walking, camping, Bible reading and traveling. Visitation at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Rd., Monday, Sept. 14., 11am with service at noon. Private burial following for immediate family only. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved