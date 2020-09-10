Hattenfels Lewis, Rita Jean
1930 - 2020
Rita Jean left earth for heaven on Sept. 8. Predeceased by parents, 5 sisters and one brother and son-in-law Mike Hager. Devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Survived by loving husband, Tom of 70 years; daughters, Linda (Mike) Hager, Diane (Ron) Blankenship, Beverly (Rob Formentelli) Lewis; sons, Christopher (Kathy) Lewis and David (Amy) Lewis; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; sister and brothers-in-law, Peggy (Dick) Peck, John Lewis, Mae Kiley, Larry Lewis and Betty Hartwig; many beloved nieces and nephews and friends. She was a member of Karl Rd. Baptist Church for over 75 years, where she worked in the Food Pantry and Kim Brown Missionary Circle. She enjoyed walking, camping, Bible reading and traveling. Visitation at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Rd., Monday, Sept. 14., 11am with service at noon. Private burial following for immediate family only. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
