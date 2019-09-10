Home

Rita Jean Park


1942 - 2019
Rita Jean Park Obituary
Park, Rita Jean
1942 - 2019
Rita Jean Park, age 76, passed away on September 8, 2019 at Riverside Hospital Hospice. Rita was born on November 2, 1942 in Marion, Ohio to the late Charles Griffith and Vivian Griffith (Schmelzer). In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her sister Joyce A. Miller and brother Michael Griffith. Rita is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Roger W. Park, M.D.; sons, Dane E. Nelson (Fred), Jeffery E. Nelson (Sharon); granddaughters, Dallasondra Nelson and Jess Nelson. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
