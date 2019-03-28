|
Jones, Rita
1943 - 2019
Rita Jones, age 75, Monday, March 27, 2019 at Wesley Ridge. Retired from Lazarus after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by beloved husband Robert Z. Jones, parents Demos and Anastasia Constantinidis, mother-in-law and father-in-law Reka and Frank Jones. Survived by daughter, Debra (Russ) Indelicato; grandchildren, Anastasia and Rosario Indelicato; siblings, Anna (Bill) Harrison, Ted (Sandy) Constantinidis, Themy (Tom) Beyer, Vicky (Peter Gardikes) Constantinidis; beloved nieces and nephews, Cathy (Steve) Masters, Ted Beyer, Evan (Rosie) Constantinidis, Andrew Constantinidis; beloved cousin, Margie (Pat) Glonek; brothers-in-law, Charlie (Darlene) Jones, Ron (Pat) Jones; nieces and nephews, Sherri (Andy) Courtney, Brian (Lisa) Jones, Jeff (Autumn) Jones, Laura (Mark) Fillinger; many other cousins, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and close friends both in the United States and Greece. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. The Trisagion service will be held Sunday at 7:30 PM. Funeral service Monday 10 AM, The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N High St. Rev. Father Demetrios Gardikes officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019