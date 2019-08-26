Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estate
8029 E. Main St.
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Anderson


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. Anderson Obituary
Anderson, Rita M.
1921 - 2019
Rita M. Greeneisen Anderson, 97, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on July 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg on September 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM, and officiated by Bexley UMC. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Complete obituary and messages may be sent to Rita's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now