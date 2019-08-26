|
Anderson, Rita M.
1921 - 2019
Rita M. Greeneisen Anderson, 97, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on July 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg on September 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM, and officiated by Bexley UMC. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Complete obituary and messages may be sent to Rita's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019