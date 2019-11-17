|
|
Couch, Rita M.
1924 - 2019
Rita M. (Gairing) Couch, age 95, passed away November 14, 2019. Rita was born in Wadsworth, Ohio, May 4, 1924, to the late Dan and Alice (Mullen) Gairing. She attended Wadsworth schools graduating with the Wad sworth High School class of 1942. She went on to earn a BS Degree in Accounting from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. Several years later she entered Ohio State University and obtained her teaching certificate. Living in Columbus at the time, Rita was very active in the Northeast Lions Club. Through her work with the Lions Auxiliary, she volunteered to help provide meals for a group of blind ladies, sparking her interest in learning to teach braille. She enrolled in a braille course and subsequently taught blind and visually impaired elementary students. After her husband's passing, Rita moved back to Wadsworth and became actively involved in the community. She volunteered at the Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital and the American Red Cross. She also enjoyed volunteering with the Medina County Parks. Rita was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and various senior civic organizations. She and her husband were very active in the Lions Club in Columbus and were both recipients of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. She was also a 50-year member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority for Women Educators. Rita very much enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and especially a good game of Bingo at various locations. Along with her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband James R. Couch, to whom she was married for 45 years, and brothers Robert J. and Walter Gairng. She is survived by sister-in-law, Betty Gairing; nieces and nephews, Dan (Vicki) Gairing, Kathy (Robert) Calhoun, Bob (Audrey) Gairing, Leslie (Dan) Miller, Tom (Tracey) Gairing and Chris (Joe) Keller; 14 great and two great-great nieces and nephews; and cousin, Dick (Maureen) Huberty. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Windsor House of Doylestown for their excellent care of Rita. Friends will be received at 11a.m. on Thursday, November 21, at Sacred Heart Church, 272 Broad St., Wadsworth, prior to Mass of Christian Burial, which will begin at 12noon. Interment following Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery. Hilliard Rospert, 330-334-1501, www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019