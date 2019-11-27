|
|
Kelley, Rita M. 1922—2019
Rita M. (Boch) Kelley, 97, passed away Monday, November 26, 2019 at Primrose Retirement Community in Lancaster, Ohio from natural causes. In the care of FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care for six months prior to her death, Rita died peacefully in her sleep. She gracefully leaves her adopted daughter, Jayne (Michael) Burns of Hudson, Ohio; adopted son, Jeff (Michelle) Kelley, Lieutenant Colonel, USAF (Retired) of Lancaster, Ohio; granddaughters, Kelley (Seth) Miller of Tampa, Florida, Christy (Aaron) Clark M.D.s of Tampa, Florida, Caitlin (Grant) Piller of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and eight great-grandchildren, Maeve Kelley Miller, Rowan McMahon Miller, Reagan Keefe Miller, Leo Michael Kainoa Clark, Stella Jayne Clark, Mary Caroline Boileau Piller, John Burns Piller and James Kelley Piller; sister-in-law, Jo Kelley of Bremen Ohio; many caring and kind nieces, nephews and friends. Born in Geneva, Ohio June 2, 1922 to the late Ethel (Hockman) 1960 and Walter Leo Boch 1970. Her father served in World War I. Her early years were spent in Bremen and graduated from Rushville Memorial High School on May 26, 1940. During high school she was active in sports and demonstrated talents in drama, singing and playing several instruments to include the saxophone and violin. In October 1943 she graduated from Lancaster Memorial Hospital School of Nursing after three demanding years as a Registered Nurse and worked in the ER. She would always remind family members that she graduated number one on her state boards. Married on December 11, 1944 to her high school sweetheart amidst World War II, the new couple transferred to Army locations in Dallas and New Orleans and post war years to Akron, Ohio. There she worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. A career move with Goodyear combined with a military promotion relocated them to Woodville, Ohio where she volunteered for many years with the Red Cross as an RN. She was a competitive and accomplished bowler, loved to travel, and a dedicated caretaker of a neighbor in need for many years. As a devoted housewife she took great care in raising her family. A move to Lancaster in 2003 allowed them to enjoy their final years together close to their home town. Preceded in death are her beloved husband of 66 years in 2010, Wayne Boileau Kelley, COLONEL, United States Army Reserve (Retired), sister Helen (Boch) Schmeltzer, 1994, brother-in-law Paul Schmeltzer, 2017, brother Walter Edward Boch, 1991 and sister-in-law Lois (Wagner) Boch, 2019. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3 from 12-1pm at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 602 Marietta St, Bremen, Ohio. Immediately following a Catholic mass will begin at 1pm followed by burial at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 602 Marietta St, Bremen, Ohio 43017, FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or the Bremen Area Historical Society, 161 Carter St, PO Box 33, Bremen, Ohio 43107 in the name of Rita M. Kelley. Arrangements are made by Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort St, Bremen, Ohio 43107. A special thank you to all the family, relatives, friends and neighbors who visited and took such good care of Rita over the years. To the staff of FAIRHOPE, Lanfair Center and Primrose, thank you for the exceptional care received.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019