1/1
Rita Meder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Meder, Rita
Rita A. Meder. Our mother passed away on November 14, 2020. She was 93. She was a faithful parishioner at the St. Thomas More Newman Center where she had many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Agnes and father Harvey McDonald, her brother Dick McDonald (Katherine), sisters Anne McDonald, Mary (Jerry) Reintjes, Pat (Ralph) Stapleton, brother-in-law Herb Larkins, the father of her children, Jack Meder and Earl Hinkle her loving partner of nearly thirty years. She is survived by her sister, Rosemary "Posie" Larkins; her sister-in-law, Jane Mikolajcik; her sister-in-law, Joan Meder and her children, Suzanne (George) Fitzpatrick, Cleveland, Ohio, Charlotte (Dave) Penniman, Columbus, Ohio, Jeff (Debe) Meder, Mercer Island, Washington, Diane (Jim) McFadden, Elgin, Illinois, Tony (Shelly) Meder, Kent, Washington, Tim (Kristin) Meder, Westerville, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass, for family and friends, will be scheduled at the Newman Center at a later date. The Meder family would like to extend our profound thanks to the nurses and aides at National Church Residences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved