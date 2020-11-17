Meder, Rita

Rita A. Meder. Our mother passed away on November 14, 2020. She was 93. She was a faithful parishioner at the St. Thomas More Newman Center where she had many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Agnes and father Harvey McDonald, her brother Dick McDonald (Katherine), sisters Anne McDonald, Mary (Jerry) Reintjes, Pat (Ralph) Stapleton, brother-in-law Herb Larkins, the father of her children, Jack Meder and Earl Hinkle her loving partner of nearly thirty years. She is survived by her sister, Rosemary "Posie" Larkins; her sister-in-law, Jane Mikolajcik; her sister-in-law, Joan Meder and her children, Suzanne (George) Fitzpatrick, Cleveland, Ohio, Charlotte (Dave) Penniman, Columbus, Ohio, Jeff (Debe) Meder, Mercer Island, Washington, Diane (Jim) McFadden, Elgin, Illinois, Tony (Shelly) Meder, Kent, Washington, Tim (Kristin) Meder, Westerville, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass, for family and friends, will be scheduled at the Newman Center at a later date. The Meder family would like to extend our profound thanks to the nurses and aides at National Church Residences.



