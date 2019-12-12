|
|
Metzger, Rita
1927 - 2019
Rita Teresa Ortenzo Metzger, age 92, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. Rita was born May 19, 1927 in St. Ann's Hospital and reared in Dennison, Ohio, the daughter of Antonio and Amalia (Sabatini) Ortenzo who immigrated from Giulianova, Italy. Rita graduated from Dennison Immaculate Conception High School in 1944. She graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1948 and worked as a RN at Dennison Twin City Hospital for over 50 years. She is survived by her three sons, Reverend William A., Bruce A., and Richard J. Metzger; devoted daughter-in-law, Debra A. Metzger; grandchildren, Jessica Hartley, Stephanie, C.J. (Erika) Metzger; and great-grandchildren, Elanor and Ethan Metzger. Funeral Mass Saturday, December 14, 1pm at Our Lady of Victory Church, 1559 Roxbury Road, Columbus OH 43212. Visitation 12noon-1pm at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's name can be made to the Franciscan Friars' St. Mary's Clinic, Revival, Jamaica by cash or check to: Our Lady of Victory Church/Friars. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019