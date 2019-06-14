The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Obituary Condolences

Rita Pearrell Obituary
Pearrell, Rita
1947 - 2019
Rita Pearrell, age 71, passed away at Kobacker House on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born on December 1, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles and Mona (Young) Boster. Rita graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1965, retired from DCSC after 20 years of dedicated service, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 52 years, Kenneth Pearrell; daughter, Stephanie Ann Whittington (David); sons, Kenneth Joseph Pearrell (Michelle) and Scott Pearrell (Jackie); daughter, Christina Negus (Jason); grandchildren, Tommy Joe, Jack, Loren, Leeann, Scotty, Dustin, Zach, Kayla, Damon, Grace Ann, Greta, Ellen, and Charles; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Ava, Liam, and Avery; and her beloved dog, Lucy. Family will receive friends 4-8 pm Monday, June 17, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita's memory to OhioHealth Hospice (Kobacker House).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019
