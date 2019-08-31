|
|
Piccolantonio, Rita
Rita J. (Lombardo) Piccolantonio, age 76, Friday August 30, 2019 at OSU Hospital after a brief illness. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Preceded in death by husband Matthew; parents Don and Florence Lombardo; brothers Eddie and Jimmy Lombardo. Survived by daughter Toni Piccolantonio Shively; sons Matthew (Christi); Andy (Beryl); grandchildren Zach and Luke Shively; Emily, Allie and Mattie Piccolantonio; Vincent, Max and Alex Piccolantonio; devoted twin sister Helen Lewis; brothers Tommy and Sonny Lombardo; many nieces, nephews, cousins,friends and beloved dog Abbey. Friends who wish may call Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial will be Weds. 11:00 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in Rita's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 6155 Rockside Rd., Suite 202, Independence, OH 44131.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019