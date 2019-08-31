Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catharine Church
500 S. Gould Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Piccolantonio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Piccolantonio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Piccolantonio Obituary
Piccolantonio, Rita
Rita J. (Lombardo) Piccolantonio, age 76, Friday August 30, 2019 at OSU Hospital after a brief illness. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Preceded in death by husband Matthew; parents Don and Florence Lombardo; brothers Eddie and Jimmy Lombardo. Survived by daughter Toni Piccolantonio Shively; sons Matthew (Christi); Andy (Beryl); grandchildren Zach and Luke Shively; Emily, Allie and Mattie Piccolantonio; Vincent, Max and Alex Piccolantonio; devoted twin sister Helen Lewis; brothers Tommy and Sonny Lombardo; many nieces, nephews, cousins,friends and beloved dog Abbey. Friends who wish may call Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial will be Weds. 11:00 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in Rita's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 6155 Rockside Rd., Suite 202, Independence, OH 44131.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now