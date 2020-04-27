|
|
Ries, Rita
1925 - 2020
Rita Mary (Braun) Ries, age 94, died peacefully after a long illness on April 25, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 53 years, Harry J. Ries, parents George F. and Viola Braun, grandson Michael McHenry, and brother and sister George and Mary Ann Braun. Survived by her children, Mary Ann Ries, Nora Lewis, Michael (Heidi) Ries, and Joanne (Jim) Clary; grandchildren, Robert (Molly Ayn Jones) Lewis, Kaitlyn (Mark) Swicegood, Grace and Oliver "Max" Clary, and Timothy "TJ" and Rosamiel "Rosie" Ries; great grandsons, Wesley "Wes" and Colin Swicegood and James Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Seton Hill College, and a member of the Girl Scouts. Due to the current health restrictions, private family services will be held. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Missions or family requests donating blood to the Red Cross. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 3, 2020