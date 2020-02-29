Home

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Rita Schmalz Obituary
Schmalz, Rita
Rita Schmalz, 95, of Marble Cliff, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family and devoted caregivers, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Rita is survived by her 4 K's: Kurt Schmalz, Keith Stefan (Nancy), Kyle Marie Bethel (Brad deceased 2013), Karl Schmalz (Betsy). A Mass of Special Intention will be held 6pm on Wednesday, March 4th at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. To read full obituary, please visit www.OhioCremation.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
