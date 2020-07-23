1/
Rita Speakman
1926 - 2020
Rita A. Speakman, turned 94 on July 10, 2020. Rita finally made it over the great divide on July 22, 2020. She was born July 10, 1926 in Columbus, OH. A graduate of St. Mary's High School German Village, class of 1944. Retired from Rockwell International after 24 years. A 50 year member of PASAPO Boat Club, and a longtime member of Holy Spirit Church. Rita also belonged to Clog 4 U Cloggers for 26+ years, (she started at 67 years old), she and husband Clyde were snow birds to Estero FL, Corkscrew Woodlands for 32+ years. Preceded in death by her loving husband E. Clyde Speakman, son Dennis, and son-in-law Tom Dunlap. Survived by children, Deb Dunlap, Karen (John) Goodman, John (Tess) Speakman; grandchildren, Kristopher (Samantha), Joy, Jon Erik (Kelsey),Kara, Alexandria, Gabriella; great grandchildren, Jacob, Jaxson and John Duke; sister, Becky Gramlich; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday from 2-5PM at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. GUESTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR A FACEMASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Monday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St. on the grounds of Saint Joseph Cemetery. Father William Arnold Celebrant. Burial to follow. To view slideshow and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
