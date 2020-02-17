|
|
Tipton, Rita
Rita Sue Tipton, age 80, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She was born on Aug. 1, 1939 in Wellston, Ohio to the late James Franklin Hunley II and Mildred Louise (Houser) Hunley. She grew up in Coalton, Ohio and graduated with honors from Coalton High School in 1957. Rita was a loving Christian who was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Mildred, daughter Lori Lynne Cramer and sister Sandra Ellen Kaiser. Rita is survived by her husband of 59 years, John Tipton; sister, Sara Jane Gahm; brother, James Franklin (Tonya) Hunley III; and two nieces that she raised, Tammy Kaiser and Teresa Kaiser. Also surviving are her son-in-law, Anthony Cramer; grandchildren, Craig Cramer, Chris (Alex) Cramer, Mark Cramer, and Meghan (Josh) Alexander; niece, Kimberly Finney; nephews, Gary Gahm, Nathan Gahm, and many other family and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Community Church, 904 East Main St., Lancaster, Ohio on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. Pastor Jeff Graf will be officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020