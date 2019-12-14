|
|
Waitzman, Rita
1928 - 2019
Rita Frances Waitzman, age 91, Toledo native and longtime Columbus resident, died December 13th at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Preceded in death by parents Harry & Charlotte Papurt Frank, husband Daniel B. Waitzman, sister Arlene (Richard) Ganden, aunts Dorothy Bell and Florence Tarschis, sister-in-law Beatrice (Marvin) Grossman. Survived by sons Jay Waitzman and Steven H. Waitzman, daughter Karen Waitzman Lazarow and son-in-law Dr. Gilbert Sokal, grandson Jason Lazarow, nieces and nephews. Rita was a member of Agudas Achim Synagogue and Congregation Torat Emet. She served as president of the Columbus Hebrew School PTA and president of the Women's Pharmacy Auxiliary. She was a life-time member of Hadassah, member of Jewish War Veterans Auxillary, Heritage House Auxiliary, and Agudas Achim Sisterhood. Throughout her married life Rita worked with her husband Daniel, owner of Daniel's Pharmacy at the corner of East Main St. and Ohio Ave, as an integral of the store's operations. She was well known for her kind and warm personality and genuine care for others. Services will be held at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3233 E. Main St. at 11a.m. on Monday December 16th, Rabbi Howard Zack and Cantor Baruch Shifman officiating. Internment at the New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Week of Shiva will be observed at the family residence, with morning and evening services. Contributions may be made to the Daniel B. and Rita F. Waitzman Community Pharmacy Scholarship Fund at The OSU College of Pharmacy, 500 W. 12th Ave. Room 217-D, Columbus, Ohio 43221; Agudas Achim Synagogue, or Congregation Torat Emet. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019