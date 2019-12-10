Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Winchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Winchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Winchell Obituary
Winchell, Rita
1931 - 2019
Rita Ann Winchell, age 88, passed away on December 6, 2019. Rita was born June 16, 1931 in Huntington, West Virginia to Leo Appeldorn and Elizabeth McManus. Survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald J. Winchell; and son, Patrick J. Winchell and wife, Angie; granddaughter, Erin; brother, Robert Appeldorn and wife, Mary; sister, Mary Jane Dardi; and several nieces and nephews. Retired from Battelle Memorial Institute after 40 years of service. Private services at the request of the family. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -