|
|
Winchell, Rita
1931 - 2019
Rita Ann Winchell, age 88, passed away on December 6, 2019. Rita was born June 16, 1931 in Huntington, West Virginia to Leo Appeldorn and Elizabeth McManus. Survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald J. Winchell; and son, Patrick J. Winchell and wife, Angie; granddaughter, Erin; brother, Robert Appeldorn and wife, Mary; sister, Mary Jane Dardi; and several nieces and nephews. Retired from Battelle Memorial Institute after 40 years of service. Private services at the request of the family. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019