Allen, Robert A.
1931 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Andrew Allen, Jr., 88, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by wife Noma Ione Allen, son Terence Richard Allen and his Cairn Terrier, Wicket. He is survived by daughter, Raelynne Allen Kontras; son, Timothy Michael Allen and his wife, Eileen Eyman; grandchildren, Adam Kontras (Talya), Lila Janet Allen, and Elsa Ione Allen; and great-grandchildren, Vienna Kontras and Cameron Kontras. Bob grew up in Cleveland and lived in Ireland with his father's family for a year of his childhood. He graduated from John Adams High School in Cleveland where he was Prom King (his future wife, Noma, was Prom Queen) and captain of the track team. He received a degree in Civil Engineering from the Case Institute of Technology, and then began working for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). He was drafted into the United States Army and stationed in Washington D.C. and after his service continued to work for ODOT for 42 years. He was married to Noma for 48 years. A resident of Clintonville since 1960, Bob loved Whetstone Park and the Olentangy River, and had a keen interest in local geology, archaeology, and wildlife. In light of current restrictions on public gatherings, Bob will be remembered in a private service in Columbus on May 1. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2020