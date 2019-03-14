Basehart, Robert A.

1923 - 2019

Robert A. Basehart, age 95, of Upper Arlington and formerly of Zanesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Bob was born on June 17, 1923 to Clarence and Mae Basehart. Bob graduated from St. Thomas High School and was a longtime member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. He was in the service during World War II from December 1942 to February 1946 serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations mostly in the Philippines Island and Japan. Bob was a 1950 Graduate of The Ohio State University with a B.S. in Business Administration. He also was a graduate of The School of Consumer Banking at The University of Virginia at Charlottesville Virginia as well as The School of Bank Administration at The University of Wisconsin at Madison, Wisconsin. He was an Advisory Board Member of The American Banking Association and speaker at their National Annual Loan Conferences which were held at major cities throughout the country. Likewise, he was a member of the Columbus Chapter of the American Institute of Banking as well as an instructor in its educational system. He was associated with Banc Ohio National Bank and National City Bank for thirty five years retiring in 1989. Bob was a past member of the Upper Arlington Rotary Club and The Athletic Club of Columbus. He was a long time member of The Ohio State University Golf Club and thoroughly enjoyed playing the game with his past and present friends. Bob was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church serving as a longtime usher. Preceded in death by sisters Dorothy (Charles) Lyons and Mary (Dave) Wagner and survived by brother, Bill of Urbana, Illinois; and devoted children, Thomas (Belinda) Basehart, Debi (Rick) Dillon and Diana (Don) VonVoigt. He was a proud grandfather of Kyle, Miles, Trevor and Ashley Basehart, Colin and Jenna Dillon, and Michael, Whitney, Brandon and Shannon VonVoigt and great grandfather of 7. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road, Columbus Ohio 43220. Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , 5455 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences and share memories. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019