DeVictor, Robert A. "Bobby"
1959 - 2019
Robert A. "Bobby" DeVictor, age 60, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Bobby received his bachelor's degree from Franklin University and worked for the State of Ohio before becoming self-employed. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert L. and Roseann (Garbuglio) DeVictor. He is survived by his wife, Sue (Herbert) DeVictor; sisters, Shelly (Jim) DeRoberts and Renee (Ken) Chance; sisters-in-law, Judy (Karl) Fazenbaker, Jeanne Mowry, Rose (Chris) Ernst and Betty (Jim) Hall; brothers-in-law, Mike (Dolores) Herbert and Joe Herbert; and many extended family members who dearly loved him. His family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:30-7:30 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at First Community Church - South Campus, 1320 Cambridge Boulevard (Marble Cliff). In lieu of flowers, donation's in Bobby's name preferred to the , 5900 Wilcox Place, Dublin, OH 43016 or to a . Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019