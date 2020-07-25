Duemmel, Robert A.
1932 - 2020
Robert A. Duemmel, age 87, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at First and Main of New Albany. He was born November 1, 1932 in Columbus, a son of the late Arthur and Dolores (Dillon) Duemmel. He was a retired signal electrician with the Ohio Department of Transportation following over 30 years. Robert is survived by his children, Teri (Richard) Braddock Westerville, Kathy (Victor) Finger, Sunbury and Kevin (Sherry) Duemmel, Reynoldsburg; cherished grandchildren, Marcus and Nicole Duemmel; brother James Duemmel; sister, Judy Hall; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Sheila) Ridge and Nora Murphy; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Margaret "Peggy" Ridge Duemmel; sister, Marilyn (Richard) Hilsheimer and brother-in-law, Mark Ridge. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955. Robert was a member of St. Pius parish and was passionate about his faith, an avid gardener, especially tending to his tomatoes and going fishing. However, most important to Robert was spending time with his family. Special thanks to the members of the Ohio Living Hospice Team and to the staff at First and Main New Albany for taking such good care of our father, especially during the current restrictions. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 11539 National Rd. SW, Pataskala, OH 43062 with interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 2740 Airport Dr. Suite 140, Columbus, OH 43219, in Robert's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to share a memory or send condolences to Robert's family.