Fracasso, Sr., Robert A.

1942 - 2020

Robert A Fracasso, Sr., age 78, of Galena, passed peacefully at his home in Center Village. Former owner of Fracasso Pizza in Center Village. Former Fire Department member and Fiscal Officer of the Harlem Township, Member of Knights of Columbus, Member of Abruzzi and Usher at St. John Neumann. 1960 Graduate of Aquinas and served in the Army. Survived by loving wife, Kathy Hartsough Fracasso; children, Jennifer Fracasso Marsee of Galena, OH., Rob (Melissa) Fracasso of Texas, Barry (Mary Beth) Adkins of Galena, Suzanne (Patrick) Fracasso Coombe of Rhode Island, Trina Roberts of Sunbury, Brent (Jamie) Hartsough of Johnstown; grandchildren, Sean (Chelsea) Marsee, Kaleb and Kyle Disbennett, Tres (Ali) Fracasso, Dalton Fracasso, Sierra, Emilee and Rileigh Gosselin, Hunter and Jordan Adkins, Brittany Greenlee and Kyle Greenlee, Erin Hartsough, Caity Kidd, Zack and Emma Roberts; many great grandchildren and extended family; sisters-in-law, Anita, Debbie and Judy (Don) Basile, Maryann (Ed) Strickfaden, Patty (Stuart) Bishop and Carol (Bob) Blewitt. Preceded in death by his late wife Beverly J. (Krebs) Fracasso, parents Donald and Lydia, brothers Donald and John. Bobby was a hero and mentor to his children, and anybody that he met. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends but especially his cousins' luncheons. He was a master gardener and an award winning wine maker. Friends may call at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Rd, Westerville, Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. John Neumann, Sunbury, OH. Friends may contribute to The Kidney Foundation or St. John Neumann Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store