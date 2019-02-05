|
Igel, Robert A. (Skip)
1936 - 2019
Robert A. "Skip" Igel, 82, of Upper Arlington, passed away on February 1, 2019. He was born July 29, 1936 to the late Thomas and Martha Igel. He was a graduate of St. Charles Preparatory School, class of 1954, The Ohio State University, and later received a Master of Taxation from Capital University. He worked as an independent CPA in Upper Arlington and was a member of Cum Christo in the Columbus area. Throughout his life, he enjoyed cycling, skiing, playing tennis, swimming, spending time with family and friends, singing in numerous choirs, and working on home improvements. In retirement, he spent a great deal of time volunteering in many areas through church, the most rewarding being Habitat for Humanity. Skip was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Susan Grady, his second wife Susy Downey, and brothers Tom, Jr. and George. He is survived by children, Peter (Joyce), Joanie (Glen) Dugger, Marty (Lisa), and Peggy (Rick) Sears; grandchildren, Meaghan (Matt) Minkus, Erich Igel, Sarah Jane (Paul) Germain, Ted and Abigail Dugger, Maggie and Bonnie Igel , Will and Laura Sears; great-grandchildren, Leigh and Lucy Germain; siblings, Judy (Jim) Lehman and Steve (Jeanne); and special friend, Ann Drake. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend who taught all of us the true meaning of faith. Skip's family would like to thank Bickford on the Scioto and Capital City Hospice for their loving and respectful care. Family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road, 43220 with inurnment immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Habitat for Humanity MidOhio, 6665 Busch Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43229, or St. Andrew Church. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2019