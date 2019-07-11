|
Martin, Robert A. "Bob"
1939 - 2019
Robert A. "Bob" Martin, 79, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his residence. Bob was born October 22, 1939 In Salem, NJ to the late Robert C. and Clara (Schultz) Martin. Bob was a U.S. Navy Veteran, graduated from The Ohio State University Suma Cum Laude and was the cofounder of Martin Partitions. He was a Civil War buff who enjoyed studying General Sherman and was a key component in the installation of the Sherman statue in downtown Lancaster. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Diane (Davis) Martin; daughter, Kelly Anne (Martin) Hixenbaugh; grandchildren, Bella and Aiden; stepdaughter, Leesa Foglesong; stepson, Brian Foglesong; and brother, Ron (Sarah) Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Rita (Martin) Stebelton. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 15 at 10:30 AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Burial will follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Ohio Parkinson Society, PO Box 16126, Columbus, OH 43216.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019